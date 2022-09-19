Samia, Ruto board bus to Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan was among African Heads of State who boarded a bus, that headed to Westminster Abbey, where Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is taking place.

African presidents attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in the UK have boarded buses to the venue following a directive issued by the British government.

In the photo seen by The Citizen Digital photo making rounds online, Samia was seated next to deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, in the shared transport on Monday morning.

Kenya's President William Ruto was also seen with his wife Rachel on the seat behind Samia’s. Other African dignitaries were also in the bus.

The state funeral will be attended by close to 2,000 people, including 500 dignitaries from Europe and leaders of Commonwealth nations.

Most guests attending the state funeral were required to use shared transport.

Heads of State attending the funeral had been encouraged to travel by commercial flights to avoid putting too much strain on London’s airports.

Some European presidents and the President of US, Joe Biden, have been allowed to use personal presidential vehicles at the Queen's funeral.





