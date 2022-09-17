Samia's remarks on political rallies stirs debate

ByAgnes Jailos

Dar es Salaam. Democracy stakeholders yesterday reacted to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s statement that political rallies should wait for recommendations of the task force formed to collect citizens’ views on a better way of doing local politics.

In her message as Tanzania joined the rest of the world in marking the International Day for Democracy, the Head of State said the country was at different levels of broadening citizens’ participation on democracy issues under the current context of reconciliation, building equality, solidarity and unity.

“Therefore, in this context, I propose that we should wait for opinions and recommendations of the task force on amendments of the laws and regulations and that a statement will be issued in the near future,” she said in a statement.

But, yesterday, democracy stakeholders said political parties should stop begging even for things already prescribed by the laws, while others said Tanzania’s state of democracy was far behind as compared to other countries.

Speaking to Mwananchi, independent commentator Buberwa Kaiza said political rallies were banned by a presidential decree without taking the law to Parliament for amendment.

Advertisement

“The declaration didn’t follow the law because the law allowing political parties to hold rallies still exists. The constitution is also open on the matter, therefore the decision wasn’t constitutionally right,” he said over the phone.

He blamed political parties for the lack of firmness as they prefer begging from the government an opportunity to do things contrary to demands of the laws.“The government would have followed the law if political parties stood firm. The law is there and there is nothing this can be linked with the task force,” he said.

University of Dodoma’s (Udom) political science lecturer Paul Loisulie said the country’s political will in allowing political activities to continue like other countries was still lagging behind.

He said the ruling party was still doubtful leading to its hesitation to allow democracy strengthening in the country.

But, CCM’s National Executive Council (NEC) member Angela Akilimali said the state of both democracy and human rights was good.

“Let us wait for the task force to complete its job and submit recommendations to the President for implementation,” she said, noting that democracy, human rights and democracy were inseparable.

For his part, Prof Kitila Mkumbo told a meeting convened to mark this year’s International Day for Democracy organized by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) that Tanzania political parties have stagnated giving room to the ruling CCM to win every election.

According to him, the country’s election results were predictable unlike other countries like Kenya, insisting that demand for the new constitution should be intensified.

“The new constitution should be formulated to increase people’s participation in democratic processes to replace the current constitution largely based on the single party system,” he said, insisting that democracy should be strengthened from inside political parties.

Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Secretary General Charles Kitima said the lack of strong democratic institutions was a huge challenge for the country.

He said available institutions like the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Police Force were being blamed for the country’s deterioration in democracy deterioration.

“Political parties should champion for democratic institutions that will be respected by all Tanzania inside and outside the government,” he said.

Sheikh Ponda Issa Ponda called on clerics to restore their status as the main democracy actors, “We basically want true democracy supported by freedom to carry political activities and hold free elections under an independent electoral commission.

“Former Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa) director Ananilea Nkya said, “Multiparty democracy largely depends on the media’s dissemination of analytical information.”

For his part, senior journalist Sammy Awami said: “Lack of people’s opinion in most disseminated information was unfair to audiences.”

CUF national chairman Ibrahim Lipumba said: “True democracy shouldn’t wait for chaos and bloodshed.

Chadema’s Secretary General John Mnyika said: “No democracy without allowing political parties to hold its activities including rallies.”