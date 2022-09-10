Samia's task force key towards ending political tension, says Kikwete

By Peter Elias More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete yesterday said President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s formed task force to coordinate multiparty stakeholders’ opinion will significantly help reduce political tension.

Mr Kikwete made the statement in the mini Dar es Salaam Parliament offices, where he was giving views before the task force.

The former Head of State spent two hours before the task force chaired by ex-University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) vice councillor Prof Rwekaza Mukandala.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kikwete who did not want to disclose the views he presented before the task force, said however that he was happy to get the opportunity.

“I commend the President for forming the task force. It is a wise decision that will reduce political temperature in the country,” he said.

“My hope is that political reconciliation will be realised and the good way of doing politics in the country will be established,” added Mr Kikwete.

Mr Kikwete’s statement comes at a time when complaints from opposition political parties were blamed on the government for an unfair political level playing ground in a democratic country.

They cite some of issues such as ban on public meetings that was imposed since the reign of the fifth phase government, despite the fact that the said gatherings are allowed by the Political Parties Act and the country’s Constitution.

Until now, political parties are divided, there are those that boycott activities of the task force including denying provision of views such as Chadema and NCCR Mageuzi.

Mr Kikwete has joined other retired leaders who have given their views before the task force including former prime ministers, Joseph Warioba, Cleopa Msuya and Frederick Sumaye.

Others are retired Attorneys Generals (AGs) Andrew Chenge and Frederick Werema as well as other social groups including religious leaders, civil society organisations and the members of the business community.

Among issues that have been widely submitted by political stakeholders are the need for lifting of ban on political activities, national reconciliation, reinstating the new constitution writing process, formation of an independent electoral commission, upholding good governance and human rights.

“I have given my views, but we need political will in the new constitution writing process. Currently, I can see that you are collecting the views of leaders and scholars, but you are forgetting to collect the views of the general public,” said defunct Constitution Review Commission (CRC) chairman Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba on June 29, 2022.

“I think it is now time for our leaders to agree to get a constitution based on the views of the citizens,” he adde

Speaking on the taskforce’s job, Prof Mukandala said they have reaped a lot from the appearance of the country’s former leader.

He said the taskforce had collected views from retired leaders, civil society organizations, lawyers, and journalists from both the Mainland and Zanzibar.

“We have gone through various documents, writings, books and documentaries. We are now reflecting on all the information we have collected categorize them and prepare a report that will be present to the President,” he said.

Prof Mukandala said the task force will complete collecting views by listening to a few people and that they will comprehensively move to opinions analysis.