Samia’s three years of positive, impactful education reforms

Dar es Salaam. As President Samia Suluhu Hassan approaches her third year in office, her administration’s commitment to reforming the education sector has emerged as a beacon of hope for Tanzania’s future.

Over the past three years, President Hassan has demonstrated bold and visionary leadership, prioritising the modernization of the education system to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

In her inaugural speech in Parliament on April 22, 2021, President Hassan underscored the crucial role of education in shaping the nation’s development trajectory.

She recognised the need to address longstanding challenges and align education with the demands of the labour market.

An education policy consultant, Dr Jane Mdoe, acknowledges President Hassan’s determination, stating, “This is the period where we have been able to see at least the government’s determination to bring about significant changes in the education sector. We see boldness, and the president emphasises this consistently.”

One of the most significant changes initiated under President Hassan’s leadership is the extension of compulsory education from seven to ten years.

This forward-thinking policy decision aims to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

“By laying this foundation, President Hassan is paving the way for a more educated and skilled workforce, crucial for driving economic growth and development,” she says.

Furthermore, President Hassan’s administration has prioritised access to higher education by significantly increasing the provision of loans for students.

The substantial budget allocation towards financing higher education loans for the 2023/24 academic year demonstrates her commitment to expanding opportunities for Tanzanian youth to pursue tertiary education.

It is during President Hassan’s three-year tenure that the government has raised student loans every financial year and benefited more students each year.

In the financial year 2021/22, the government increased the Higher Education Students Loans’ Board’s (HESLB) budget from Sh464 billion in the previous year to Sh570 billion.

In 2022/23, the government allocated Sh684 billion before increasing it further to Sh731 billion in the financial year 2023/24.

In 2023/24, diploma students will also be able to benefit from higher education loans, especially those studying priority subjects for the nation.

The loan beneficiaries in higher learning institutions were also left with a sigh of relief after a long time following the president’s nod, which resulted in an increase in the subsistence allowance from Sh8,500 to Sh10,000 per day.

Experts say that by extending financial support to diploma students, President Hassan has addressed a long-standing demand, ensuring that no deserving student is left behind due to financial constraints.

The increased investment in higher education reflects President Hassan’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy capable of driving Tanzania’s industrialization agenda, stakeholders say.

“We have witnessed the implementation of new policies and curricula. This is a significant step and will bring positive results to our country’s economy,” affirms Dr Mdoe. President Hassan’s vision goes beyond mere access to education; it encompasses the quality of education provided.

She has emphasised the need to elevate the standard of education, ensuring that it contributes effectively to the development of individuals and the nation as a whole.

Her administration’s implementation of the long-awaited Education and Training Policy edition of 2023 reflects this dedication to providing quality education that meets the needs of a rapidly evolving society.

Despite the increase and improvement in education infrastructure and graduates, in her speech at the opening of the first national conference on the national development vision 2050+, Dodoma, in December 2023, President Hassan emphasised the need to elevate the quality of education provided.

According to various reports, the president has consistently emphasised this, starting with her first speech after taking office following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Therefore, the president said, the new vision must address questions regarding the education provided in the country and its contribution to the development of individuals and the nation as a whole.

Moreover, President Hassan’s commitment to ensuring that education does not burden Tanzanians is evident in her emphasis on practical, tailored education.

By prioritising essential competencies such as communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, her administration aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering graduates to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

The recent introduction of the Samia Scholarship further underscores President Hassan’s dedication to promoting excellence in science subjects.

This scholarship, named after President Hassan, aims to encourage more students to pursue science subjects, thereby increasing the number of scientists in the country.

“These are President Samia’s visions for increasing scientists in the country. She wishes to see more students taking up science subjects, and we have named this scholarship after her because of her vision and being the main initiator,” the minister for education, Prof Adolph Mkenda, states.

The Ministry of Education announced in July last year the allocation of Sh6.7 billion for the scholarship for the academic year 2023–24.

This was the second year of funding for students who shined in science subjects.

In 2023/24, the first 640 students who achieved high grades in science subjects in the Form Six national exam in 2023 will be eligible for the fund automatically.

In the 2022/23 academic year, an amount of Sh3 billion was allocated to fund 636 students from both public and private schools.

Among the beneficiaries last year, there were 261 girls (41 percent) and 375 boys (59 percent), as well as 12 students with special needs.

Additionally, the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project, with a budget of $425 million, aims to strengthen the learning environment and labour market alignment of priority programmes at beneficiary higher education institutions.