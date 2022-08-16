Samia sends William Ruto congratulatory message

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a congratulatory message to the people of Kenya for conducting a peaceful general election held on August 9 that made William Ruto the president elect.

Writing on her verified Twitter account, President Samia said Tanzania and Kenya will work together and strengthen historically ties.

“I congratulate the people of Kenya on their peaceful general election and the subsequent announcement of Dr William Ruto as President-elect. We look forward to continue working together with our brothers and sisters in Kenya to strengthen our historically close ties. Tuko pamoja,” she wrote.

On Monday Ruto was declared president elect gaining 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 per cent of the total vote, while his rival, Raila Odinga getting 6,942,930, which was 48.85 per cent of the vote.