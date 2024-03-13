Samia vows to dismantle ‘elaborate’ graft network

Dar es Salaam. The government is working to dismantle an elaborate network through which public funds are embezzled at the regional and district levels, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday.

She revealed this after swearing in newly appointed regional and district commissioners and district council officials at State House in Dar es Salaam.

The Head of State said the government is taking appropriate action in response to the network of corruption that has infiltrated various regional and district administrations.

“I commend Mbeya for being the first region to inform us. We are taking appropriate measures to dismantle the network before it spreads further. These people are siphoning off huge sums in public funds. The government doesn’t print money. There are major ongoing national projects and we need money to implement them,” she said.

President Hassan also revealed that the government plans to cut back on borrowing to implement social programmes and the money will instead be sourced from district councils.

“We now have a plan that will see district councils receive funds based on their revenue collections," she said.

President Hassan revealed that Finance ministry reports indicate that large sums of money are being disbursed at the regional and district levels, whose contribution to national coffers, however, is minimal.

"The report I received from the Finance ministry on revenue, expenditure and debt shows that tax collections are at 97.7 percent. However, at the district council level, revenue collections range from 60 percent to 70 percent, but there are some councils that are still below 50 percent. I direct you to increase revenue collections.”

President Hassan said, however, that revenue collection should not be about burdening Tanzanians and proper management of revenue collection systems should be emphasised.

She stressed the importance of integrity and accountability among government officials, highlighting the existence of long-standing land disputes and habitual defaulting on council loans.

The President said there are instances where councillors and district council chairpersons are involved in creating bogus community groups to request loans that are later approved by the councils themselves but never repaid.

"Honesty, I don't believe that councils are not aware of these elaborate scams."

President Hassan highlighted the role of regional and district commissioners in tackling cross-border threats and enhancing cooperation with neighbouring countries. She directed them to listen to grievances voiced by people in their areas of jurisdiction and address them.

She said leaders should follow laid-down procedures in terminating contracts with various contractors to avoid causing the government unnecessary losses.

"Termination of contracts should follow proper procedures, otherwise we stand to lose a lot of money when contractors take us to court."

Also present at the ceremony were Vice President Philip Mpango and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Dr Mpango said there are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in the run-up up to this year’s local government elections and next year’s General Election.