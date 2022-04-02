Samia: Why amending CCM's constitution was inevitable

The President who doubles as the ruling CCM chairperson, made the statement at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC) in Dodoma during the extraordinary General Assembly to party’s constitution.

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday said CCM decided to amend its constitution in order to suit the changing global political landscape.

President Hassan, who doubles as the ruling CCM chairperson, made the statement at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC) in Dodoma during the extraordinary General Assembly to party’s constitution.

“Without building a quality and resilient political party, we will fail to keep up with the changes. So we are forced to make revisions within the party’s constitution to keep pace with the changes,” she said.

During the live broadcast event, the Head of State reminded that the move was one of the promises she made in strengthening the ruling party, making it new and in line with current and future aspirations, including better use of ICT. President Hassan reminded that this was an election year within the party and stressed that the exercise should be aligned with realities of the current political system in the country. “With that in mind, let me encourage young people and women to show up in large numbers for the intra-party elections at all levels,” she said. President Hassan cited other reasons for amendments as to accelerate the party’s efficiency and effectiveness, including the implementation of all its saessions.

“We have returned regional secretaries to the National Executive Committee (NEC), who will receive among other things receive direct instructions from the party organ instead of waiting directives from other committee members,” she said.

She said the exercise also aimed at enabling the party to find strong, just and competent leaders to lead and manage responsibilities of local governments effectively.

She also said it was to increase and strengthen party control for its elected leaders to lead and oversee the party’s manifesto through local governments, “And that is why we have decided that the nomination of mayors will be done by the central committee so that we can better control them.”

According to her, CCM also aims at strengthening itself in tackling and monitoring incidents of corruption and abuse of power, after amending Articles such as 47, CCM at the ward level will now have teeth to oversee development projects, she noted. The chairperson said the clause was the one that would give members impetus to better manage development projects. Other proposals are to give the CCM regional chairpersons, a chance to nominate three members who would be elected members of the regional council.

At the meeting, a total of 1,875 delegates who attended voted in favour of the new party Vice Chairperson, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, with no vote cast that rejected him to replace retired party’s veteran leader, Mr Philip Mangula.

In his resignation letter, Mr Mangula said: “I have decided to resign from the position due to personal reasons, including my age (81) after efficiently serving the party for a long time.” “After a lengthy debate and looking at the panel of CCM members that we felt could help us in this position, we came up with the name of our brother…..Mr Kinana,” said President Hassan, the statement that was cheerfully received by the well packed crowd. In his remarks, Mr Kinana said he will work with a dedicated heart and strive at fulfilling aspirations of the party’s chairperson.

In his first promise, Mr Kinana said he is obliged to strengthen the party and increase its acceptance among Tanzanians.

He said justice must be upheld and increase the level of democracy within CCM, free it from bigotry, favoritism, corruption and populism.

“The second right after being a member is to express ideas. Members must freely express their views. No one has the intellectual property right of this party except all party members and Tanzanians. We must promote and uphold democracy,” noted Mr Kinana. But, Mr Steven Wasira said, “Mr Kinana has a lot experience due to many he has done inside and outside the country, including his service as East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) Speaker between 2001 and 2006,” he said.

Former party’s secretary general, Mr Yusuph Makamba, insisted that, “The woman who will stand for presidency in 2025 is you (Samia).”

“All opponents should know and plan to meet Samia in the forthcoming general election,” he further assured.

He noted that the main Mr Kinana’s task would be to help the CCM chairperson (Samia) win the 2025 elections, and “everything you will do is in the party’s manifesto, therefore don’t be afraid.”

“We were once brought to the ethics committee and some criticized us, but I beg you not to go in and take revenge because unforgiving people are weak,” he explained.