SBL joins Dodoma residents in the fight against deforestation

SBL planted trees in the Same and Moshi districts in 2019 to help with the effort to increase vegetation cover around Mount Kilimanjaro.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has, for the second time in less than a year, joined residents of the Dodoma region to plant thousands of trees at Mirembe National Mental Health Hospital in the bid to combat aridity in Tanzania's central region.

As a deliberate attempt to curb aridity and conserve the environment, Hon Anthony Mavunde, Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Member of Parliament, Mirembe National Mental Health Hospital Secretary Jackson Mjinja, government, military, and prison officials were among the dozens of key leaders who participated in the tree planting exercise.

The event is organized jointly by SBL and Habari Development Association (HDA), a Dodoma-based NGO.

SBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti stated that tree planting in Dodoma is part of the company's ongoing environmental conservation effort, which aims to plant millions of trees across the country.

'SBL's support for tree planting in Dodoma follows similar initiatives undertaken by the company across the country, including Kongwa last year, where SBL planted thousands of trees,' said Ocitti.

SBL's tree planting intervention comes at a critical juncture in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at regional and international levels to combat climate change and ensure a safe and protected environment for future generations.





"SBL and our parent company, Diageo, take environmental protection seriously as a critical aspect of the success of our manufacturing process," added Ocitti.





Hon. Anthony Mavunde praised SBL for supporting the initiative, noting that trees and plants have a special relationship with people and that human society cannot thrive without them.





The deputy minister highlighted the planted area's plans, noting that it will be an exotic ecotourism space in the capital.

“We are commencing our campaign together with SBL”

The deputy denounced indiscriminate deforestation as the primary cause of climate change, which has posed humanity with the most severe environmental challenges to date, including adverse effects on food production, water availability, wildlife, and human health.





"I believe that the entire concept of planting trees in Dodoma on July 6, 2022, will inspire people in Dodoma and other parts of the country to plant more trees whenever possible. I also encourage other organizations to set up more initiatives to protect the environment ", she explained.





Additionally, HDA's general secretary Bernard James rallied behind SBL's environmental conservation initiative while landing his organization's commitment to preserve and spread tree planting spirit in the capital.















