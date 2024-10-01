SBL partners with National College of Tourism to enhance hospitality skills for Tanzanian youth

Dar es Salaam. Over 100 hospitality students stand to benefit from enhanced training opportunities that will further strengthen Tanzania’s booming tourism and hospitality sector.

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National College of Tourism (NCT), marking a significant milestone in advancing hospitality skills training.

This partnership aims to equip hospitality students and graduates with essential skills and practical experience, boosting their employability and contributing to the continued growth of the country’s tourism and hospitality industries.

The collaboration is part of SBL’s "Learning for Life" program, an initiative under its broader sustainability agenda, ‘Spirit of Progress’, designed to improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth.

Through the program, students from NCT will receive specialized training in business and hospitality skills, including communication, leadership, personal branding, budgeting, and time management. Additionally, the students will gain hands-on experience in hospitality operations through internships and practical training sessions.

Speaking about the partnership, John Wanyancha, SBL Corporate Relations Director, emphasized the company’s dedication to youth empowerment.

“We are delighted to partner with the National College of Tourism to create pathways for young people to thrive in the hospitality industry. Our Learning for Life program is not just about education; it’s about providing real-world skills that will help these students secure meaningful employment and contribute to the overall growth of Tanzania’s tourism sector.”

Through this partnership, SBL will facilitate internship placements for NCT students in the hospitality sector, offering them industry exposure and practical training. The company will also provide the Learning for Life curriculum, focusing on key areas that enhance employability and prepare students for successful careers in hospitality.

Dr. Florian Mtey, Principal of the National College of Tourism, praised the partnership as a transformative opportunity for students.

“This collaboration with SBL will significantly enrich the learning experience of our students by combining theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience. The skills and hands-on training they will receive through this program will prepare them to meet the demands of the hospitality and tourism industry in Tanzania.”

In addition to the internships, SBL will organize Training of Trainers (TOT) programs for selected NCT tutors to help them deliver the Learning for Life curriculum. The partnership will also extend beyond the classroom, with SBL supporting the training of students in the Diageo Bar Academy, offering mixology and other practical skills essential for success in the hospitality sector.

The MoU outlines a two-year collaboration, during which SBL and NCT will work closely to track students' progress, provide feedback, and support their development. SBL will also facilitate graduation ceremonies and a media launch to promote the success of the initiative.

As part of its long-term sustainability vision, SBL is committed to supporting the local communities and contributing to national development. This partnership aligns with the company’s efforts to empower Tanzanian youth by providing them with the skills and resources needed to succeed in the dynamic hospitality industry.



