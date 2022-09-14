SBL, Water Aid inaugurate water project in Singida

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Singida. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) and Water Aid Tanzania have on September 13, inaugurated a Sh293 million water project at Kihanju village, Tambukareli ward, Itigi district council in Singida region.

With the capacity to serve over 2,000 people directly, the jointly financed project consists of a borehole and its systems, a water pump, a water tank, and a distribution network.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, SBL managing director, Mark Ocitti, said the project, dubbed "Water of Life," is among similar initiatives that the brewer has undertaken in the Mara, Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tanga, Manyara Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Dodoma regions, providing over one million beneficiaries with clean and safe water.

Mr Ocitti said that the Kihanju project will not only boost the residents' health but will also increase economic productivity, particularly for women, who will no longer need to spend long hours finding clean water elsewhere.

"SBL has a policy commitment towards the wellbeing of our community, with Water of Life being one of our four priority areas that our company has defined in its objective to provide social support to the community in which it serves," said Mark.

He also described other areas where SBL has had substantial milestones, such as the provision of Skills for Life through the Kilimo Viwanda Scholarship, which has sponsored over 200 students since 2019, and the responsible drinking campaign that has educated thousands of motor drivers against drink-driving through online and offline campaigns.

Advertisement

The guest of honor at the function, Singida Regional Commissioner Peter Serukamba, thanked SBL for providing the much-needed support, saying that the brewer has been at the forefront in promoting development projects in the country that lead to a healthy and productive society.

"The project will supplement the government's efforts under the Water Sector Development Program (WSDP 2025 framework, which aims at ensuring 100% of Tanzanians have access to safe water supply and improved sanitation services," he said.

Water Aid country director Anna Mzinga said her organization was proud to collaborate with SBL in ensuring that clean and safe water is made available to Tanzanians, especially those living in marginalized areas with limited access to this important need.

"The partnership between WaterAid and SBL goes back to January 2019, and since then we have been able to work together on several projects which have made a difference to thousands of needy Tanzanians in different parts of the country," she said.







