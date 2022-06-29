Security firm maintains ISO certification

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. SGA Security has maintained its status as the only security company in Tanzania that is certified with Security Operations Management System – ISO after successfully undergoing a surveillance audit by the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS).

The exercise was carried out on behalf of the UK firm by Intertek of Belgium this week in Dar es Salaam under a team led by Dr Nick Yordanov





According to him certification requires utmost competency in provision of security services to customers, with strict observance of human rights and observation of all relevant laws.

“Key requirements include awareness of the context of the organisation, so as to design plans to take care of all stakeholders in delivery of security operations,” he said.

Dr Yordanov further commented the leadership for demonstrating high levels of compliance and consistency in application of the requirements of the ISO standard adding that they sampled sites at random and concluded that there was a high level of awareness of human rights, situation awareness and practical application of key concepts.

“I have raised a few areas to help you continue improving but overall, you have demonstrated that the security operations management system is optimised, congratulations”, he concluded.





On his part, SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu, congratulated his team for demonstrating high levels of professionalism in delivery of security services, which includes guarding, cash-in-transit, alarm response, security installation and courier services.





“We take pride in our ability to add value to our customers as we practice the provision of this certification”, he said. “We have focused on empowering our employees through continuous training and awareness, especially on the aspects of human rights in addition to competency in delivering our services to our customers”, he added.

SGA Security was certified under the ISO 18788 standard in 2020, for a period of three years, and in between, surveillance audit is carried out to ensure that the requirements of the standard is continuously maintained, with evidence of continual improvement.

The security firm began its operations in Tanzania in 1984, being the first security company to be registered here, as Group Four Security, then later changed its name to Security Group Africa (SGA).







