Seven-man committee to investigate massive failure at Law School

Dodoma. The government has formed a Seven-man committee to look into the reasons for mass student failure at the Law School of Tanzania (LST).

This was announced by Minister of Legal and Constitutional affairs Dr. Damas Ndumbaro regarding the unprecedented incident where most students failed their final exams.

According to the latest results, out of 633 candidates, only 26 passed, 342 will retake the exams, while 265 failed.

Related Mahalu blames lecturers for law school failures National

The committee is made up of former minister Dr. Harrison Mwakyembe who will be the chairman and members are retired Judge Sirillius Matupa, Rashid Asaa, Gloria Karabamu and Alice Mtulo.

Others who are part of the committee are Mary Mniwasa and John Kaombwe who is one of this year’s LST graduates.

The minister assured that the committee is made up of professional people and said the chairman of the committee formed will tell the public of their findings regarding the reason of such massive failure.

This committee was formed after an uproar with newspapers carrying headlines regarding the number of those who failed the final exam at the country’s only law school

“The committee will be given the terms of reference by the deputy Minister of legal and constitutional affairs, Mary Makondo tomorrow, October 13, 2022 and will have to present their findings in 30 days,” said the minister.