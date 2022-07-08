Shandong Province pavilion a hit at DITF exhibition

East African Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) Director General, Cathy Wang said that Tanzania-China trade and business relations has improved during the administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassani because of her commitment to grow international relations.

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Business between Tanzania and China is reportedly flourishing as Chinese manufacturing, processing and construction equipment gain attention from buyers who attend the 46th International Trade Fair (DITF) exhibition climax.

According to her, a list of 52 companies from Shandong province, China have taken part in this year’s trade fair to showcase unique equipment including wooden tiles, truck spare parts, house finishing materials, grass carpets and hardware.

“Shandong province is one of the top three provinces that contribute the largest share of China’s gross domestic product. The business climate is booming in Tanzania and the business community from Shandong is looking for reliable market of equipment in the agriculture sector, manufacturing and construction,” said Wang.

Wang asserted that Shandong is well known for fishing activities and therefore the best producer of equipment needed by entrepreneurs in the aqua-culture sector.

At the China-Shandong pavilion other items such as textile, residential building materials, breeding materials, garment and truck spares were showcased and attracted hundreds of the trade fair visitors.

“The Shandong department of commerce is working on promotion of domestic entrepreneurs to jointly explore the African market with genuine products. This goes in line with creating a conducive environment for enterprises to grow and offer employment, set up factories and big investments in Africa, particularly Tanzania,” she said.

She further explained that during this year’s trade fair the Shandong province pavilion at Sabasaba grounds is showcasing its products and culture with a theme ‘Shandong products enter Tanzania market’.

According to her, last year’s trade fair only 32 companies took part to showcase Chinese culture and manufactured products like artificial hair. The addition of another 20 companies this year proves that Tanzania is truly the best destination for businesses and investments,” added Wang.

Since the DITF started several days ago, several senior government official have so far visited the Shandong pavilion including the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye and the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment Dr Ashatu Kijaji and former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda.