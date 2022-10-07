Sorrow as murdered girl is laid to rest

Dodoma. The Standard 7 girl, who was killed in Dodoma earlier this week, was also raped, the Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) Martin Otieno disclosed to a local radio station in Dodoma.

He said law enforcers have since arrested two people for interrogations in connection with the brutal killing of Farida Makuya, 16, who was to sit her Primary Education Leaving Certificate Examinations this week.

“They killed the girl and her dreams. We have arrested two people and we are currently interrogating them in connection with the offence,” he said, indicating that investigations were still in preliminary stages.

The RPC said the police, have however, not identified any relationship between the suspects and the victim. Farida’s uncle, Mr Anderson Makuya told Mwananchi on Tuesday that he received information that his niece had been severely beaten by unknown assailants and that she had been taken to Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

“Farida was going to sit for examinations today (on October 4). My sister has five children and Farida was the second born…,” he said, adding that her late niece was hit hard by a sharp object on her head and was laid to rest on Wednesday.

According to Mr Makuya, on the fateful day, Farida’s mother had gone to sell traditional liquor at Mtumba area and usually left the door unlocked so as to get in easily upon her return from business.

He said on the day, her sister returned home at around 2:00am and entered the house as usual...despite being drunk, she managed to switch on the light using a torch and discovered that something was not well in the house.

“The blood was all over in the room where her children had slept, and Farida was no where to be found,” he said.

According to him, her sister trailed the bloodhounds until she found her daughter lying motionless on the ground and started screaming calling for neighbours help.

“At that time, Farida was still breathing, so they rushed her to a nearby dispensary from where she was referred to the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment.