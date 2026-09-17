Special groups urged to grab 30pc share of public tenders

Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) head of appeals management Violet Limilabo delivers a presentation on dispute resolution, rights and equal opportunities in public procurement processes during a conference on industry, investment, technology and innovation for women, youth, older people and persons with disabilities from Southern Zone regions, organised by the Tanzania Association of the Deaf (CHAVITA) in Lindi Region on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Josephine Christopher

Josephine Christopher is a senior business journalist for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

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