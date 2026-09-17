Mr Cheeks brings Lost Boyz legacy to Bongo Flava @30, names Jay Moe among artistes he listens to

American hip-hop veteran Mr Cheeks is in Tanzania for the Bongo Flava @30 celebrations, bringing the legacy of New York hip-hop group Lost Boyz to the three-decade celebration of Tanzania’s homegrown sound.

The rapper is set to perform at the main Bongo Flava @30 show in Arusha on September 19, joining Tanzanian Bongo Flava veterans including Jay Moe, Juma Nature, Dully Sykes, Mr Blue, Q Chief, Chidi Benz, Lady Jay Dee, Matonya, Crazy GK and others as the celebrations continue to honour three decades of the genre.

During his media engagements in Tanzania, Mr Cheeks has also spoken about his connection with the country and the local music scene. Among the Tanzanian artistes he mentions listening to is veteran rapper Jay Moe, whose contribution to the development of Bongo Flava dates back to the genre’s formative years.

Mr Cheeks rose to prominence as a member of Lost Boyz, the Queens-based group behind 1990s hip-hop classics including “Renee”, “Jeeps, Lex Coups, Bimaz & Benz” and “Music Makes Me High”.

He later built a solo career, scoring a major hit with “Lights, Camera, Action!” in 2001.