StanChart complements tree planting campaign

Standard Chartered Bank over the weekend joined government efforts on the policy of planting 276 Million trees by planting trees in Mapinga and Karege, and on Saturday at Mtoni Primary School in Bagamoyo.

According to the bank, the sole aim is to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the event Minister of State (Union and Environment), Selemani Jafo thanked the bank for being great supporter in Tanzania’s development such as supporting the campaign of ‘Soma na Mti' where every student is expected to plant at least one tree.

"Climate change has led to drought, animals are dying such as in Longido. The situation is bad especially in Pwani Region, water levels have decreased and this should be the motivation to change our lifestyle" said Jafo

He said that people cut down trees for charcoal to cook, but LNG is ecofriendly and hopes people will divert from the use of charcoal and firewood to Gas so as to reduce cutting down of trees.

On his part, Herman Kasekende the managing Director of Standard Charted Bank said, the bank has been in operation more than 100 years since 1917 in Tanzania and Climate degradation can't not be underestimated.

He explained the reason of planting trees at Mtoni Primary School in Bagamoyo is to support the government campaign of "Soma na Mti" which was initiated by but also the President Samia Suluhu Hassan earlier this year.

The campaign seeks to plant 276 million trees in all 139 districts during the six phrase of Governance with the aim of environmental incentive to protect that will fight climate crisis.

“I believe planting trees is taking us into the right direction, the more trees we have the more oxygen we will release in the atmosphere and this will help the effort to mitigate the climate degradation" said Kasendeke.

He urged every pupil at Mtoni Primary school to plant at least one tree, insisting that pupils and the surrounding communities should take care of these trees.