Standard Seven pupils start their exams tomorrow

Dar es Salaam. A total of 1,384,340 registered candidates are expected to sit their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) 2022 from tomorrow October 5 to Thursday October 6, 2022, the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) announced today.

Of that number, boys are 661,276 equal to 47.77 percent and girls 723,064 equal to 52.23 percent, Necta said in a press conference on Tuesday October 4, 2022.





The acting executive secretary of the council, Mr Athumani Amasi noted that among the 1,384,340 candidates registered to take the exam in 2022, 1,325,433 candidates equal to 95.74 percent will take the exam in Kiswahili and 58,907 candidates equal to 4.26 percent they will write their exams in the English.





"In addition, there are 4,221 candidates with special needs, of which 101 are blind, 1,198 are visually impaired, 962 are deaf, 487 are mentally disabled and 1,473 are physically disabled," he said.





He said in 2021 the number of registered candidates was 1,132,084; so there is a total increase of 252,256 candidates (22.28 percent) for the year 2022 compared to the year 2021.



