Standardised laboratory machines ease healthcare delivery in Tanzania

Singida. The standardisation of laboratory machines across health facilities in Tanzania has significantly improved service delivery, including easier access to reagents and enhanced efficiency among laboratory professionals.

Health experts say the move has addressed longstanding challenges, where hospitals and health centres relied on different types of machines, complicating the distribution of reagents and, at times, delaying patient services.

The remarks were made on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during a media editors’ visit to Manyoni District Hospital in Singida Region.

The tour aimed to highlight improvements and the operational performance of the Medical Stores Department (MSD).

Manyoni District Medical Officer, Dr Bwire Robert, said the government’s decision to introduce uniform laboratory machines across health facilities has brought positive changes, particularly in ensuring the availability of reagents.

Previously, he noted, each hospital operated different machines, making it difficult for MSD to guarantee timely supply of reagents nationwide.

“Currently, we have standardised machines across the country. In the past, it was a major challenge to ensure every hospital received reagents on time. When machines differ, distributing the required supplies becomes extremely difficult,” said Dr Bwire.

He added that the introduction of uniform machines has improved laboratory efficiency and reduced delays in delivering test results to patients.

According to Dr Bwire, 99 per cent of health commodities in Manyoni District are supplied by MSD, with only one per cent sourced from development partners.

He cited Manyoni District Hospital as an example, noting that it has been upgraded with modern equipment, including an ultrasound machine capable of performing a wide range of diagnostic tests, as well as cardiac examinations (ECHO), thereby enhancing disease diagnosis.

Meanwhile, MSD Dodoma Zone Manager, Mwanashehe Jumaa, said the institution previously faced significant challenges in meeting reagent demands due to the diversity of machines in use.

“In the past, we procured different types of machines. Each required its own specific reagents, and manufacturers often insisted that reagents be purchased exclusively from them. This created major distribution difficulties,” he said.

He explained that the government’s move to procure uniform machines for all levels of health facilities—from dispensaries to referral hospitals—has enabled MSD to distribute reagents more efficiently and on time.

MSD Communications Manager, Etty Kusiluka, said the agency supplies health commodities to more than 8,600 facilities nationwide, with distribution carried out six times a year through health committees.

She noted that the standardisation of machines has strengthened the reagent supply chain and improved the efficiency of diagnostic services.

Beyond laboratory improvements, Manyoni District Hospital has also made notable progress in neonatal care, contributing to a reduction in infant mortality.

Dr Bwire said that before the establishment of a dedicated neonatal unit, many low-birth-weight infants—ranging between 500 and 700 grammes—did not survive due to lack of medical equipment.

“In the past, it was extremely challenging to care for low-weight infants. Now, with modern equipment, we are able to treat them, and many survive and grow,” he said.

He added that even babies born prematurely at six months can now be treated successfully due to improved equipment and skilled personnel.

These improvements, he said, have reduced neonatal deaths from an average of 12 per year to just one.

Additionally, the availability of modern equipment such as ventilators has helped save the lives of pregnant women and other critically ill patients.

Residents of Manyoni have also expressed satisfaction with the services provided at the hospital, noting significant improvements.

Fatuma Ramadhani, a resident of Saswa village, said her positive childbirth experience in 2023 influenced her decision to return to the hospital for delivery.

“I have very good memories of this hospital. I delivered a baby weighing 4.5 kilogrammes, which was not easy, but the doctors handled the situation well and ensured both of us were safe,” she said.

She added that her trust in the hospital has grown, which is why she chose it again.

Another resident, Maziku Abel, said his father is recovering well after receiving treatment at the hospital, unlike before when they relied on traditional remedies without success.

“The doctors examined him and diagnosed malaria. He is now undergoing treatment and improving. We are very grateful for the good service,” he said.

Such testimonies reflect growing public confidence in formal healthcare services, with improvements in infrastructure, equipment and management playing a key role in strengthening the health sector, particularly in rural areas.