Dar Port set to surpass 30million tonne goal after strong first-quarter performance

Dar es Salaam. The Port of Dar es Salaam is confident of surpassing its 30 million-tonne cargo target for the 2026/27 financial year after a strong start in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

Global logistics firm DP World, which operates berths zero to seven, has also expressed confidence in meeting its 1.3 million-tonne target for 2026, following robust growth in cargo throughput over the same period. The updates were shared during a recent media tour of the port involving editors from various news organisations.

The concession granted to DP World was aimed at modernising operations and improving efficiency in transport and logistics services across Tanzania and neighbouring landlocked countries.

The port serves as a key gateway linking sub-Saharan African countries through an extensive network of roads, railways, and freight corridors, supporting rising demand for supply chain services and facilitating access to global markets.

Two years after DP World began operations in April 2024, notable improvements have been recorded across key performance indicators.

DP World’s head of external relations, Mr Elitunu Mallamia, said cargo throughput reached 27.7 million tonnes in the 2024/25 financial year. This marked an increase from 24 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting improved efficiency and rising demand for port services.

Mr Mallamia said $123 million (about Sh326 billion) of a planned $250 million investment had already been disbursed under a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

He said DP World handled 209,238 tonnes of cargo in 2024, rising by 55 percent to 323,837 tonnes in 2025. In Q1 2026, the operator handled 110,199 tonnes compared with 57,401 tonnes in the same period in 2025.

“This gives us confidence in achieving the 1.3 million-tonne target for 2026 and surpassing the 30 million-tonne target for the Port of Dar es Salaam,” he said.

Container traffic measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) rose to 110,199 in Q1 2026, a 92 percent increase from 57,401 TEUs in Q1 2025. March 2026 alone accounted for 43,803 TEUs.

General cargo rose by 22 percent from 510,000 tonnes in 2025 to 620,000 tonnes in 2026, with January 2026 alone contributing 267,818 tonnes. Bulk cargo increased by 10 percent from 950,000 tonnes to 1.04 million tonnes, with March 2026 recording 428,445 tonnes.

Roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) volumes rose by 58 percent from 42,124 units in Q1 2025 to 66,634 units in Q1 2026, with March alone recording 30,442 units.

Comparing 2025 figures with those of 2023, he said overall, general cargo nearly doubled to 2.23 million tonnes in 2025 from 1.22 million tonnes in 2023.

“Bulk cargo rose 10 percent from 3.53 million tonnes to 3.89 million tonnes, while RoRo units increased 15 percent from 195,649 to 224,854,” he said.

“Between 2024 and 2025, container volumes grew 55 percent from 209,238 TEUs to 323,837 TEUs. General cargo rose 25 percent from 1.78 million tonnes to 2.23 million tonnes, with June 2025 recording 271,986 tonnes,” added Mr Mallamia.

Furthermore, he said bulk cargo rose 22 percent from 3.18 million tonnes to 3.89 million tonnes, with August 2025 peaking at 446,609 tonnes, and that RoRo volumes rose 20 percent from 187,500 to 224,854 units.

Mr Mallamia said safety performance had improved, including fewer incidents and a 100 percent increase in container handling productivity following the introduction of ship-to-shore (STS) operations.

Other gains included a 15 percent rise in RoRo productivity, faster vessel turnaround times, and a reduction in waiting ships from 35 in April 2024 to 17 in April 2026.

He said the highest container volumes of 43,803 TEUs were handled in March 2026 at Terminal 1, while RoRo volumes reached a record 30,442 units in the same month.

The MSC Stella, measuring 305 metres in length overall, became the largest container vessel ever handled at the port.

Improved efficiency has also boosted Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collections, increasing average monthly revenues from Sh800 billion to over Sh1 trillion.

Looking ahead, DP World plans to procure eight rubber-tyred gantry cranes, 10 terminal tractors, nine trailers, and upgrade mobile harbour cranes over the next three years.

It will also acquire 10 hoppers and grabs, two tug masters, and other equipment.

It also plans to upgrade container yards, construct two gates, relocate warehouses, and install new generators. A conveyor system for dry bulk cargo will also be introduced.