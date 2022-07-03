Strangers chop man's genitals

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Manyara. In a bizarre incident, a 54-year-old man’s genitals were chopped off by strangers at Orkine Village, in Tanzania's Manyara Region.

A victim identified as Nanaa Mepukori, is now receiving treatment at the Kiteto District hospital due to the injuries sustained during the incident which occurred on June 28, 2022.

On the day of the incident, it is alleged that Mr Mepukori had gone to the washroom at night at a local bar, when strangers attacked him and chopped off his genitals using a knife.

Speaking at the hospital where his father is being treated, Mepukori’s son, Leyaseki Mepukori, 26, said he found his father bleeding severely. "I found my father helpless, took him to the dispensary before he was moved to the district hospital where he is now receiving treatment. Our plan is to take him to Dodoma for further treatment.”

Leyaseki claimed that he had heard rumors several times that there are people who buy human body parts, and before his father's tragic incident he did not believe in the rumours.

Manyara Regional Police Commander, Benjamini Kuzaga confirmed the incident and said the authority will give more details in due course as investigations are ongoing.