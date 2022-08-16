Students’ science projects more than double to 1,143

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The number of science projects submitted by secondary school students for the 2022 Young Scientist Awards has more than doubled to 1,143 as compared to 408 projects last year.

Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) co-founder Gozibert Kamugisha said the increase indicated that the programme has been well received by Tanzanians regions where regional authorities are fully involved.

“The science mentoring programme implemented in schools has been successful because the number of students with interest and enthusiasm in science has increased significantly,” he said.

According to Dr Kamugisha, the 2022 regional exhibitions have been scheduled for October 22, noting that at least 336 science projects will be showcased countrywide.

Dr Kamugisha said the future plan is to run science mentoring programs and exhibitions in every Tanzania district.

Six projects will be selected from each region for participation in the national science exhibition slated for December 8, featuring 160 projects.

Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation (KJF) chief executive Caren Rowland said they have been supporting the competition and university scholarships for about a decade now.

“KJF will continue working with YST and parents in spearheading efforts of implanting scientific and technological innovative skills to secondary school students and teachers in the country,” she said.