Suma JKT hands over vehicles and motorcycles

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Suma JKT has handed over four vehicles and 16 motorcycles to its two subsidiaries companies in an effort to strengthen cleaning services and guard to public and government institutions worth over Sh600 million.

The vehicles include cash in transit, minibus, modern fire brigade as well as garbage which were all handed over to SumaJKT Guard Ltd and SumaJKT Cleaning and Fumigation Company Limited.

Speaking at the hand over event, the head of the Tanzania Nation Services and CEO of corporation major general Rajab Mabele said the equipment will improve the service provision such as collecting garbage and conserve the environment at large.

“As we continue to expand our services, we are facing the challenges of obtaining modern equipment, something forcing us to hire from private companies,” he said.

However, he said the company was now focusing on the use of machinery rather than human beings to facilitate the implementation of institutional responsibilities.

“This launch should be the catalyst for them to increase their efforts to work for the companies.”

Advertisement

He added: For instance the cash transit vehicle is modern and has the capacity to carry cash and valuable things that can be used by banks and other financial institutions. Likewise the garbage vehicles have the capacity to carry waste without polluting the air.

For his part, board chairman of the corporation major general Farah Mohammed called on the companies that have received the equipment to ensure it helps in improving services and not otherwise.

He said the new equipment should go in line with the implementation of the corporation which focuses on helping youth and increasing income as well as providing better services to the public.

“The purchase of new equipment should bring about efficiency instead of having a large number of things without output,” he said.



