Tanzania among 10 African countries with highest fuel prices

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has ranked among the 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in May 2026, highlighting growing pressure on households, transport operators and businesses as global energy costs continue to rise.

According to data from GlobalPetrolPrices Tanzania recorded an average fuel price of $1.587 per litre, placing it ninth in Africa and 67th globally.

The latest rankings show Malawi had the continent’s highest fuel price at $3.832 per litre, followed by Zimbabwe at $2.080 and Rwanda at $2.010.

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Other countries on the list include the Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Seychelles, Cabo Verde and South Africa.

Analysts say rising fuel prices remain one of the most economically disruptive challenges facing African economies because of their direct impact on transport, food prices, electricity generation and industrial production.

10 African countries with the highest fuel prices per litre in May 2026:

1. Malawi:           $3.832

2. Zimbabwe: $2.08

3. Rwanda: $2.10

4. Central African Republic: $1.879

5. Sierra Leone: $1.779

6. Senegal: $1.653

7. Seychelles      $1.632

8. Cabo Verde   $1.603

9. Tanzania          $1.587  

10. South Africa $1.586

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