Samia, Dangote hold talks in Dar es Salaam amid refinery debate

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has held talks with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote at the State House in Dar es Salaam amid ongoing regional debate over the location of a proposed multi-billion-dollar oil refinery in East Africa.

Although the State House has not, by 13:00 East African time, disclosed details of the meeting, photographs released during the meeting show the two sides engage in discussions.

Mr Dangote’s visit comes at a time when there is debate in East Africa on which country would host the proposed $15 billion to $17 billion oil refinery with a planned capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan holds talks with Nigerian businessman and Dangote Group Founder and Chairman Aliko Dangote at the State House in Dar es Salaam on May 16, 2026. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

The debate intensified after Kenyan President William Ruto revealed in Nairobi that the refinery could be built in Tanga, Tanzania.

Addressing the Tanzania Parliament in Dodoma on May 5, 2026, President Ruto described the Port of Tanga as an ideal location for the project, citing its strategic position and the need to strengthen regional integration.

However, he maintained that the final decision on the site would rest with private investors led by Mr Dangote.

In a further twist, Mr Dangote told the Financial Times on May 10, 2026, that he was leaning towards Mombasa, Kenya, citing the city’s deep-water port, stronger logistics infrastructure and growing regional demand.

The proposed refinery is expected to enhance East Africa’s energy security and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products from the Middle East.

The facility is designed to process crude oil from regional producers, including Uganda and Kenya, as well as imported crude for markets stretching to Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The development also comes as Tanzania and Uganda finalise the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which runs from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga Region.

Uganda’s Hoima oil fields are expected to produce about 230,000 barrels of oil per day once commercial production begins later this year.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan holds talks with Nigerian businessman and Dangote Group Founder and Chairman Aliko Dangote and his delegation at the State House in Dar es Salaam on May 16, 2026. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

EACOP is jointly owned by TotalEnergies with a 62 percent stake, while the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and the Uganda National Oil Company each hold 15 percent. China National Offshore Oil Corporation owns the remaining 8 percent.

However, in a recent interview, Dangote said he was leaning more towards Mombasa Port in Kenya for the mega investment. He cited the port's depth and size, as well as Kenya's relatively larger economy and fuel spending capacity as giving it the competitive edge over Tanzania's Tanga Port.