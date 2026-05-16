Tanzania businessman Mo Dewji to invest $50 million in Kenya soft drinks plant

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji is investing $50 million in a soft drinks manufacturing plant in Mombasa, Kenya, as MeTL Group expands its footprint in Africa’s growing beverage market.



The facility, to be developed through MeTL Group, will produce the company’s flagship beverages including Mo Cola, Mo Xtra and Mo Malto.



The investment forms part of the conglomerate’s broader expansion strategy across East and Southern Africa.



According to Kenya’s Business Daily, MeTL plans to price a 300-millilitre bottle of Mo Cola at around 15 Kenyan shillings, far below competing products that retail at nearly 40 shillings, positioning the brand as an affordable mass-market option.



Dewji said the project is still in the planning stage, but construction could begin within the next 12 months. He added that MeTL is also setting up a manufacturing plant in Uganda.



MeTL’s beverage products are already distributed across Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighting the company’s growing regional footprint and ambitions in Africa’s consumer goods market.