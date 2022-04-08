Tanzania calls for arrest of all Rwanda genocide suspects

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. During the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi, Tanzania appeals for the arrest of all suspects who are yet to face justice for their role in the genocide.

Speaking yesterday during a commemoration event, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata MulaMula said presenting the suspects with justice was one of the strong measures to prevent impunity and the recurrence of the genocide.

“We stand in solidarity with those who survived and support their continued quest for justice to hold the perpetrators of these atrocities accountable,” she said. The minister joined Rwandan community and international officials here in the city to commemorate the atrocities and honour survivors and victims of the genocide.

The Rwandan genocide was a mass slaughter of Tutsi and moderate Hutu in Rwanda during the Rwandan Civil War in 1994. It was directed by members of the Hutu majority government between April 7 and mid-July 1994.

According to the minister, Tanzania reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Republic of Rwanda in ensuring that all suspects were brought to justice in accordance with international law, and deepen the resolve to work together in this decade of action as we march towards the Sustainable Development Goals of the Agenda 2030.

Rwanda High Commissioner Charles Karamba said the purpose of the annual commemorations was to provide awareness to the African people and the international community about the value of life and humanity.

“To renew our collective commitment to protect and uphold fundamental human rights,” he said.

Furthermore, yesterday Tanzania marked the Karume day celebrations to commemorate the assassination of Zanzibari President Abeid Amani Karume in 1972.