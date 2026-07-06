Tanzania, China in talks on 10-day visa-free transit for eligible travellers

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and China are in talks on introducing a pilot visa-free transit arrangement that would allow eligible Tanzanians travelling through China to third countries to enter the Asian nation without a visa for up to 10 days.

The discussions were disclosed by Tanzania’s Ambassador to China, Suleiman Suleiman, Sunday July 05, 2026 during a meeting with Tanzanian businesspeople interested in exporting products to China or importing goods, machinery and industrial equipment from the Asian country at the ongoing 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

The ambassador said the proposed arrangement is intended to ease travel for entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen trade links between the two countries by facilitating their movement.

Under the proposal, eligible Tanzanians transiting through China on their way to a third country would be allowed to enter China and stay for up to 10 days without first obtaining a transit visa before continuing with their journey.

However, Ambassador Suleiman stressed that negotiations are still ongoing and no agreement has yet been reached.

“The discussions are continuing between the two countries. The proposal is to allow eligible Tanzanians transiting through China to enter the country and stay for up to 10 days before proceeding to their final destination,” he said.

He clarified that, if approved, the arrangement would apply only to eligible travellers transiting through China and would not cover Tanzanians travelling directly to China for business, tourism or other purposes.

According to the ambassador, the initiative would benefit Tanzanian entrepreneurs who frequently use major Chinese cities as transit hubs by allowing them to meet suppliers, inspect factories, negotiate business deals and explore investment opportunities during their stopovers without first obtaining a transit visa.

He added that holders of Tanzanian diplomatic and service passports already enjoy visa-free entry into China under existing bilateral agreements, while ordinary passport holders travelling directly to China are still required to obtain visas.

The issue was raised during the meeting by Maweri General Managing Director, Alphonso Matata, who said obtaining visas remains one of the biggest challenges facing Tanzanian businesspeople seeking opportunities in China.

Drawing from his own experience after visiting China, Mr Matata said the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries should be matched by easier travel arrangements for businesspeople.

“Many Chinese businesspeople are coming to Tanzania, and likewise many Tanzanians would like to travel to China for business. One of the biggest challenges is obtaining visas.

The two governments should explore ways of making travel easier, including considering visa-free or simplified visa arrangements for business travellers.

Easier movement would encourage more trade and investment between our two countries,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Londo said Tanzania’s diplomatic missions are increasingly focusing on promoting trade and investment alongside their traditional diplomatic responsibilities.

“Economic diplomacy has become an important tool for advancing trade and supporting the country’s development agenda.

Our embassies are working closely with government institutions and the business community to promote Tanzanian products, attract investment and expand access to international markets,” he said.

Mr Londo added that China remains one of the world’s leading trading nations and offers enormous opportunities for Tanzanian businesses.