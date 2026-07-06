UDSM study flags maternity ward abuse, calls for respect

Dar es Salaam. A University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) study has found that some women continue to face abusive behaviour and poor communication from healthcare workers during childbirth, a situation researchers say discourages them from reporting complications and may endanger maternal and newborn health.

The study, presented at the 59th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, found that while many health facilities are equipped with qualified staff and medical equipment, gaps in interpersonal care remain a major challenge.

Speaking on the findings, UDSM human health researcher Dr Bernard Mbwele said the study was prompted by persistent maternal deaths and concerns over the treatment of women during labour.

“Every mother goes through childbirth, yet complications such as excessive bleeding and maternal deaths remain common. We wanted to understand both the medical and experiential factors affecting outcomes,” he said.

Dr Mbwele said observations during clinical training also influenced the research, including cases of disrespectful treatment of women in labour.

The study, which used culturally adapted patient experience tools translated into Kiswahili, examined how women’s childbirth experiences affect their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Findings showed that women who had previously given birth were more confident in navigating maternity services, while first-time and younger mothers were less aware of their rights and less likely to demand quality care.

It also found that women with higher incomes or formal employment were more likely to insist on better treatment, while those in rural facilities were more likely to accept poor treatment without complaint.

Women living with HIV also reported higher levels of stigma and discrimination.

Dr Mbwele warned that abusive communication can prevent women from reporting life-threatening symptoms during delivery.

“A hospital may have skilled staff and equipment, but if communication is poor, mothers may be too afraid to speak up even in emergencies,” he said.

The study has been published in peer-reviewed journals, and researchers are working with hospitals to introduce patient feedback tools to improve maternity care.