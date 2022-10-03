Tanzania chosen as Council Member of UN telecoms agency

Dar es Salaam.Tanzania has been voted to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Executive Council for a four-year term from 2023 through 2026.

Tanzania won the position with 141 votes out of a total of 180, the achievement comes at a time the country is making efforts towards achieving digital space globally.

Speaking after the victory from the election held in Bucharest, Romania, the minister of information, communications, and information technology, Mr Nape Nnauye, praised the government for promoting ICT growth in the country, which he claimed had helped Tanzania become known internationally.

"God is great. The world has recognised the good work done by her excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan in managing ICTs domestically and internationally; Tanzania has thus won unanimously as a member of ITU Council," shared Mr Nnauye.



The Ministry of Information, Communication, and Information Technology brought representatives from Tanzania to the conference, along with representatives from, Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), and TTCL the latter being agencies concerned with communications in Tanzania.