Tanzania clarifies EU funding freeze following parliament resolution

Dar es Salaam. The government has moved to reassure the public and development partners following a European Parliament resolution that objected to the European Commission's proposed €156 million (about Sh470 billion) cooperation programme for Tanzania in 2026, insisting that the vote neither suspends funding nor represents a final decision by the European Union.

In a statement issued on June 19, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Government Communications Unit, said several media reports and social media discussions had misrepresented the significance of the vote adopted by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) a day earlier.

“The vote taken in the European Parliament is not the final decision of the European Union regarding the 2026 Partnership Programme with Tanzania,” the government said. “The vote is part of the internal process of the institutions of the European Union, through which the Parliament has expressed its views and recommendations to other authorities responsible for the final decision.”

The clarification came after the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding that the European Commission withdraw and revise its financing proposal for Tanzania under the 2026 annual action plan.

According to the European Parliament, MEPs believe that concerns previously raised over governance, democracy and human rights issues in Tanzania were not adequately addressed before the Commission proceeded with the funding proposal.

In the resolution, MEPs argued that the Commission's decision was inconsistent with earlier positions adopted by Parliament and called for the proposal to be reconsidered.

The European Parliament said it had already opposed a similar proposal in November 2025 and noted that concerns raised at the time remained unresolved.

It further pointed to what it described as the Tanzanian government's suppression of demonstrations following the October 2025 elections and the subsequent loss of lives.

“MEPs note the Commission's decision in November 2025 to suspend the process for the adoption of its decision on financing for Tanzania in the wake of grave concerns expressed by MEPs,” the resolution stated.

The Parliament also referred to a Tanzanian national commission's findings regarding violence that occurred around October 2025 and cited concerns over political freedoms and human rights.

One of the issues highlighted by MEPs was the arrest and legal challenges facing Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu.

The European Parliament said it had previously adopted a resolution expressing concern over what it termed politically motivated charges against the opposition leader and called for his rights and safety to be protected.

However, Tanzania's government maintained that some assertions contained in the European Parliament resolution did not accurately reflect developments within the country.

“Some of the issues contained in the adopted resolution do not fully reflect the truth and the reality of the situation in Tanzania, nor the steps that the government continues to take following the events of October 2025,” the statement said.

The government added that it had provided detailed explanations to the European Parliament and its members before the vote took place.

“The government therefore regrets that, despite the facts having been communicated, the issues reflected in the resolution did not take those facts into account,” the statement noted.

Importantly, Tanzania sought to dispel claims that the EU had frozen or withdrawn the €156 million package.

“Contrary to some reports being circulated, the recommendations made by the European Parliament do not amount to a suspension of funds for partnership programmes being implemented or expected to be implemented in the country,” the government said.

It explained that Parliament had merely recommended that the programme be reviewed and resubmitted, adding that any eventual changes would require consultations and agreement between Tanzania and the European Union.

“Such decisions are not unilateral and will not be unilateral,” the government stressed.

The Foreign Ministry also provided a breakdown of the proposed funding, revealing that only €17 million was intended to pass directly through government systems.

“It is important for the public to understand that, out of the €156 million being referred to, only €17 million had been planned to be channelled directly to the government through official government systems,” the statement explained.

The remaining €139 million, according to the government, was earmarked for implementation through European Union institutions, agencies of EU member states and civil society organisations.

The European Parliament, meanwhile, said its intention was not to halt support to Tanzanians but to ensure that any future financing arrangements complied with EU legal obligations while safeguarding democratic principles, human rights and support for civil society.

Despite the disagreement, Tanzania emphasised that relations with the European Union remain strong.