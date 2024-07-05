Tanzania Deputy Premier calls for action to upskill small and mid-sized businesses

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Doto Biteko has emphasized the importance of turning the slogan "Upgrade, Up-skill, and Upsize Emerging, Small, and Medium Enterprises" into actionable steps rather than mere words.

He delivered these remarks today, Wednesday, July 5, during the inauguration of the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) Conference organized by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, Biteko urged them to embrace this year's theme as a directive for adopting modern technologies, refining strategies, ensuring competitiveness, and strengthening the economy.

He pointed out that in developed countries, this sector contributes significantly, ranging from 50 to 61 percent to the national economy.

In contrast, developing countries only see a meager 3 percent contribution despite 90 percent of businesses falling into this category.

Biteko commended MCL for developing a system to track and showcase the achievements of successful small business owners.

He emphasized the importance of learning from their successes and celebrating them without fear of reprisals.

"People featured in the Mwananchi newspaper often become apprehensive because, after publication, they might face tax demands as if success were a crime. I see no benefit in penalizing someone who wakes up early every morning, leaving their spouse at home, to go out and work," he shared.

Biteko encouraged those featured to take pride in their accomplishments and expressed hope to see them participate as panelists, sharing both challenges and successes for the benefit of others.