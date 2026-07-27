Tanzania eyes Algeria partnership to strengthen power transmission

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking to deepen cooperation with Algeria in a bid to modernise its electricity transmission and distribution systems, following a visit by officials from the Tanzania Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ETDCO) to the North African nation.

Speaking during a meeting with the ETDCO delegation at the Tanzanian Embassy in Algiers on July 26, 2026, Tanzania's Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, said the country's energy institutions should take advantage of Algeria's technological progress by exchanging expertise and building partnerships that could help improve power infrastructure in Tanzania.

Matinyi said Algeria had made significant strides in the energy sector, with 99 percent of its population connected to electricity and 70 percent linked to the national natural gas network. He added that the country's state-owned electricity and gas utility, SONELGAZ, generates 26,000 megawatts of electricity, making it one of Africa's leading power producers.

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ETDCO Board Chairperson Raymond Mbilinyi said the week-long study tour had exposed the delegation to advanced technologies used in electricity transmission and distribution, particularly innovations aimed at improving service reliability and enhancing energy efficiency.

He noted that the delegation had also explored potential areas of collaboration with Sonelgaz International, a subsidiary of SONELGAZ, which is implementing electricity infrastructure projects in Mozambique, Chad, Niger, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Tunisia.

Deputy Director General of the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), Professor David Kalaba, commended the Tanzanian Embassy in Algeria for facilitating the visit, saying it enabled the delegation to tour GISB's electrical equipment manufacturing facilities in Mostaganem and gain first-hand experience of modern technologies used in the power sector.