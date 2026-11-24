Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking to capitalise on international recognition of the Serengeti as Africa’s most amazing place to visit to attract more tourists, particularly from the United States, its largest overseas source market.

CNN Travel’s ranking places the Serengeti National Park ahead of 30 other African destinations, while Mount Kilimanjaro also features at number 24, giving Tanzania two entries on the list.

The recognition is expected to strengthen the country’s international profile and create opportunities to attract more visitors to its wildlife, adventure and luxury tourism attractions.

Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Assistant Conservation Commissioner and Head of Corporate Communications, Ms Catherine Mbena, said the endorsement highlighted the value of the country’s protected areas and could encourage more international travellers to visit.

“The ranking could increase the country’s visibility in international markets and encourage more travellers to experience its national parks,” she said in reaction to the ranking.

The Serengeti’s global appeal is largely driven by the Great Migration, involving more than one million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of zebras moving across the Serengeti ecosystem and Kenya’s Maasai Mara in search of grazing and water.

The spectacle, which includes dramatic river crossings and encounters with predators such as lions, cheetahs and crocodiles, attracts wildlife enthusiasts and photographers from across the world.

Beyond wildlife viewing, Tanzania is expanding its tourism offerings to appeal to visitors seeking different experiences.

One such investment is an 18-hole, par-72 golf course developed by TANAPA at Fort Ikoma, near the Serengeti National Park. Covering approximately 450 acres, the facility is intended to attract golf enthusiasts and encourage visitors to combine safaris with leisure activities.

The park has also hosted international sporting attractions, including a tennis showcase featuring former American champions John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe.

Mount Kilimanjaro, standing at 5,895 metres, provides another major attraction through mountain climbing and adventure tourism. Its diverse ecological zones, ranging from tropical rainforest to alpine desert, offer a distinctive experience for international visitors.

The mountain has also attracted global attention through unusual sporting and cultural achievements, including a football match played at approximately 5,714 metres in 2017 and a harp performance at Uhuru Peak in 2023.

Tanzania’s efforts to diversify its tourism products come amid continued growth in the sector. International arrivals increased from 2,141,895 in 2024 to 2,294,495 in 2025, while tourism earnings reached approximately $4.41 billion.