Tanzania government increases civil servants’ allowances

Dar es Salaam. The government on Friday, May 27, announced an increased travel and extra-duty allowances for its workers – the latest in a series of reviews of the public servant benefits.

The per diem of senior staff will more than double from Sh120,000 per night to Sh250,000 while that of lower level officials will increase from Sh80,000 to Sh100,000, the permanent secretary in the President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance (PO PSMGG), Dr Laurean Ndumbaro announced.

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved the new rates and the implementation will start in July,” said Dr Ndumbaro during the official meeting with heads of departments and units in Dodoma.

"The president has also approved an increase in the level of extra duty for the lower level from Sh15,000 to Sh30,000, for the middle level from Sh20,000 to Sh40,000 and the higher level from Sh30,000 to Sh60,000," he added.

This comes days after the government increased the minimum salaries for the public servants by 23.3 percent. The government also announced reviewed pension formula which set the lump sum payment of the retirement benefits at 33 percent for all pension funds.

“These changes take effect on July 1, 2022 and will not interfere with the budget changes, the allocated budget will be used to implement these new rates so as to increase efficiency while serving the public,” he said.

He added that public servant should be the part of the country’s development by fully participating in the solving communities ‘challenges

"Public servants should be held accountable voluntarily and without coercion, be more creative to contribute to the development of the country and the well-being of the public as a whole, including ensuring that we resolve grievances facing them in time," he said.



