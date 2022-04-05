Tanzania in urgent need of 470 police stations

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Tanzania is in urgent need of 563 Grade B Police stations with the country currently having to make do with only 93 countrywide, something that adversely affects the force's operations.

The police stations serve as primary emergency response center with operations that run for 24 hours a day. These stations also meant to house type I jail facility that books and hold persons for crimes for before they are arraigned and turned over for remand.

The statistics were made available today, April 5, in parliament by Home Affairs minister Hamad Yusuf Masauni while answering an additional question from Mchinga MP Salma Kikwete.

According to the minister the need is huge so the Government will continue to build police stations as far as funding is available while urging MPs to participate in the construction of police stations in partnership with the community.

"We have a serious shortage of police stations, for example we have 93 B police stations yet what we need is to have 563 stations, I ask MPs to follow the example of other MPs including Angelina Mabula who has involved the public in construction of a station in her constituency," said Masauni.





