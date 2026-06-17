Tanzania intensifies fight against livestock diseases as Sh216 billion plan targets animal health boost

Arusha. Despite being a key pillar of Tanzania’s economy, the livestock sector continues to face significant setbacks from diseases that undermine productivity, household incomes, food security, and export competitiveness.

Among the major diseases affecting livestock are peste des petits ruminants (PPR) in goats and sheep, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), brucellosis, and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP).

The sector is also affected by other transboundary animal diseases that continue to cause losses among pastoralists and weaken the competitiveness of livestock products in both domestic and international markets.

As a result, the government has intensified efforts to strengthen animal health systems through policy reforms, improved veterinary services, disease surveillance, and national vaccination programmes aimed at reducing preventable outbreaks.

This was said in Arusha on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Fabian Madele, during a stakeholders’ meeting on livestock vaccination and immunisation.

Dr Madele said the initiatives are intended to safeguard livestock resources, improve productivity, and expand trade opportunities for livestock and livestock products within Tanzania and beyond.

He noted that although the sector remains one of the key pillars of the economy, its full potential is still constrained by the absence of coordinated strategies to control livestock diseases, many of which can be effectively prevented through vaccination.

“The livestock sector continues to be one of the key pillars of Tanzania’s economy. However, its potential is still constrained by the absence of coordinated strategies to control various livestock diseases,” he said.

Dr Madele said the government has therefore continued to invest in national vaccination and livestock identification programmes as part of broader efforts to strengthen animal health systems and improve disease control.

He said that in June 2025, the government launched the National Livestock Vaccination and Identification Campaign under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which will be implemented over five years from 2025/26 to 2029/30, costing Sh216 billion.

According to him, the first phase of the campaign focuses on controlling CBPP, PPR, sheep and goat pox, Newcastle disease (ND), and poultry influenza, while also strengthening vaccination delivery systems across 184 local government authorities.

Dr Madele added that in the 2026/27 financial year, the government will proceed with the second phase of the programme, which will expand goat pneumonia vaccination, increase private sector participation in veterinary service delivery, and strengthen regional and international cooperation in tackling transboundary animal diseases.

He said the government also welcomed the implementation of the VITAL 2 programme (Livestock Innovation Transforming Animal Health and Livelihoods), implemented by GALVmed in collaboration with development partners to strengthen vaccine markets, improve access, and enhance public-private partnerships in animal health service delivery.

The programme will be implemented in Tanzania, Kenya, and Nigeria over five years, with government collaboration expected to ensure wider access to animal health services for livestock keepers.

“The government recognises that achieving sustainable vaccination coverage cannot be done by the public sector alone. Success requires close collaboration involving vaccine manufacturers, distributors, veterinary professionals, livestock keepers’ associations, and development partners,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Tanzania Animal Health Association (TAHO), Dr Daniel Dulla, said the private sector will work with the government in developing policies and systems to ensure timely reporting of disease outbreaks and faster response mechanisms.

He added that while vaccination coverage is improving, stronger regulation of vaccine quality is essential to ensure healthier livestock and improved access to both domestic and export markets.

Earlier, Tanzania Livestock Keepers Association Secretary-General Mathayo Daniel said investment in livestock vaccination remains a key pillar in building a productive and competitive livestock sector that contributes more strongly to national economic growth.