Tanzania intensifies Marburg virus preventive measures

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced strengthening measures aimed at preventing the entry of the Marburg virus into the country, following confirmed cases in neighbouring Rwanda.

The efforts, according to chief medical officer Tumaini Nagu, include safeguarding healthcare workers through the implementation of updated medical guidelines.

Rwanda recently reported 26 cases of the Marburg virus, resulting in six deaths since the outbreak was confirmed on Friday, September 27, 2024. Preliminary reports indicate that a significant number of those infected are healthcare workers.

Prof Nagu said health authorities have heightened preparedness in four regions—Kagera, Rukwa, Mwanza and Katavi—in response to the outbreak by distributing over 1,000 protective gear kits to healthcare personnel.

Speaking during a visit to Julius Nyerere International Airport on October 1, 2024, to assess the country’s readiness for managing disease outbreaks, the ministry of Health permanent secretary, Mr John Jingu and Prof Nagu underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of healthcare providers. “We have trained our staff to protect themselves first, ensuring they follow proper infection prevention guidelines. It is easy to spread the virus during treatment if the necessary precautions are not taken,” said Prof Nagu.

She added that Kagera and Katavi regions were most at risk, adding that training programmes are being expanded countrywide to ensure staff are equipped to protect themselves when treating patients.

“We already have more than 1,000 protective gear kits from the Medical Stores Department (MSD). In Kagera alone, we have distributed 600 kits, while Mwanza has received over 100. Distribution to other high-risk regions continues, and we are working with partners to ensure sufficient supplies for all healthcare workers,” Prof Nagu said.

Dr Jingu emphasised that border monitoring has been intensified, particularly at land crossings, seaports, lakes and airports, to prevent the virus from spreading into Tanzania.

“The disease is highly dangerous. Last year, we successfully contained Marburg cases in Kagera and as a nation, we are taking necessary precautions by securing our borders and enhancing surveillance at all entry points,” said Dr Jingu.

In addition to such efforts, he said the Ministry of Health started a campaign to raise awareness through various media platforms in an attempt to educate the public about preventive measures.

“We are providing ongoing education to encourage people to take precautions. The preventive measures are similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as frequent handwashing, using hand sanitisers, and avoiding contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms of the disease,” Dr Jingu explained.

Fluids from an infected person—such as saliva, sweat, or blood—are potential carriers of the virus, making physical contact particularly risky.

Prof Nagu reiterated that early symptoms of Marburg include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and body aches, with bleeding being a late-stage sign of infection. He urged anyone experiencing the symptoms to seek immediate medical attention rather than self-medicating.

“If you see someone bleeding, vomiting, or suffering from diarrhoea, avoid physical contact and report the case using the free emergency number 199. The individual will receive help right where they are. It is also important to avoid contact with dead animals and refrain from consuming their meat,” she warned.

The Marburg virus last affected Tanzania in March 2023 after nine cases were confirmed in the Kagera region that borders Rwanda and Uganda.

Six people died, including a lab technician and an 18-month-old child whose mother was among the recovered patients.