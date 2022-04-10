Tanzania, Japan sign deal to decongest Dar es Salaam

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and the government of Tanzania have signed cooperation agreement for a project that seeks to decongest the commercial capital.

The project titled “Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) for Dar es Salaam” will be jointly implemented for the first time in Tanzania’s economic development trajectory, to improve urban development in connection with the public transport infrastructures and services.

“It is one of the concrete strategies to decongest Dar es Salaam as proposed in the Transport Master Plan supported by Jica in 2018,” the agency said in a statement.

In response to the request from the government of Tanzania, Jica dispatched a detailed planning study team to Tanzania from February 3, 2022 to February 8, 2022 for the project.

The team held a series of discussions with the officials from the President’s Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART), and other stakeholders to develop a detailed plan for the project.

“The Project overall goal is to promote Transport Oriented Development (TOD) pragmatic methodology in the urban planning of Dar es Salaam. The project purpose is to enhance the capacity of relevant institutions to use TOD method for urban planning, improve mobility along the BRT lines and establish coordination mechanisms for planning and implementation.”

The project will be implemented in 36 months from June 2022 to May 2025.

The Project concept involves technical transfer and capacity building in various forms such as co-working, on-the-job training, and seminar with respect to the plan for officials of the concerned stakeholders.

Connectivity with other modes of transport in other stations will be improved. Feeder bus network information (route maps, bus stops, frequency, operating time, and fares) will be incorporated. Another expected output of the project is improved access to BRT stations safely, comfortably, and efficiently.