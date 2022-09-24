Tanzania launches council for social welfare guidelines

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government on Friday launched Comprehensive Council Social Welfare Operational Planning and Reporting Guideline (CCSWOPG) that provides guidance and framework for the integrated efforts from the government.

The United States has supported the development and operationalization of the CSSWOPG through its two activities, namely the Community and Health System Strengthening Program (2015-2020) implemented by Jon Snow Inc. (JSI) and ACHIEVE (2020-2024) implemented by Pact Tanzania.

The guideline stresses participatory and effective use of social welfare data generated in the council to develop an evidence-based comprehensive council social welfare plan.

“The Social Welfare Matrix is now available in the PlanRep system to guide the planning, monitoring, and reporting of all targets and indicators from lower Local Governments levels by including facility-level data. I expect to see local government authorities plan and incorporate the plans and budgets of all service providers and monitor spending and the outcome of interventions,” said the Minister of State at the President’s Office George Mkuchika.

Speaking during the launch, USAID Tanzania's Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri said, “Our six years of work see its major breakthrough today, demonstrating our two governments' commitment to building solid and sustainable mechanisms for improving the quality of life, especially among the marginalized populations and, most notably, the most vulnerable children and their households.”

According to her, the CCSWOP will bring efficient, far-reaching, extensive, and well-coordinated social welfare services that befit the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

“From October 2020, we have spent a sum of Sh920.1 million to support the finalization and operationalizing of the CCSWOP. The assessment we have done from the councils where we have operationalized; the CCSWOP shows a great leap in allocating and incorporating development partners' budgets for social welfare services,” commented Levina Kikoyo, the Country Director for Pact Tanzania and Project Director for ACHIEVE Tanzania.

She said in the long run, envision seeing the provision of social welfare services to the most vulnerable children be locally sustained and owned by all actors and the public at large,”