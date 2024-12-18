Tanzania launches initiative to develop national EV policy

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian government, in partnership with key stakeholders, has initiated discussions to formulate a national policy framework for electric vehicles (EVs).

This framework aims to regulate the importation, registration, and usage of EVs across the country.

The workshop, held on December 17, 2024 in Dar es Salaam, brought together key government institutions and industry stakeholders to address challenges hindering the adoption of electric motorcycles, three-wheelers, and cars.

Topics of discussion included import costs, specialised mechanics, public awareness, charging infrastructure and policy gaps.

The proposed framework aims to promote e-mobility in Tanzania, with benefits such as reducing environmental pollution, lowering operational costs and cutting carbon emissions.

However, hurdles such as high taxes, a lack of clear policies and a shortage of trained experts were cited as key obstacles.

According to the E-Mobility Alliance Report released in March 2023, Tanzania has approximately 5,000 electric motor vehicles, a modest figure compared to the global trend towards clean energy but a significant start within East Africa.

The report highlighted challenges, including high taxes, low public awareness, and limited charging stations, as factors contributing to the slow adoption of EVs.

Speaking during the workshop, Innovation and Technology manager at the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech), Dr Gerald Kafuku, confirmed that the policy framework is under development and will be submitted to the ministries of Finance and Transport for consideration in the 2024/25 fiscal year.

“We are working towards including incentives in the tax laws to create a supportive environment for EV registration and charging infrastructure,” Dr Kafuku said.

“We are also engaging fuel station owners to consider installing EV charging points as part of the national strategy.”

Dr Kafuku added that Tanzania’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system could adopt electric buses in the future, as their dedicated routes make charging logistics more feasible.

Energy and Livelihoods for Communities (E-LICO) executive director, Mr Sisty Basil, highlighted their collaboration with the government to learn from countries such as China.

“We studied challenges related to charging stations, battery exchanges, and operational systems. Our recommendations, including reducing importation costs and training mechanics, are being incorporated into the policy draft,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania’s lack of a clear EV policy underscores the importance of the initiative, which will ultimately be presented to Parliament for approval.

Head of the electrical department at Arusha Technical College, Mr Ally Ngulugulu, said the institution is updating its curriculum to equip students with the skills needed to service and operate electric vehicles.

Transport officer at the ministry of Transport, Mr Mario Kazimoto, reaffirmed the government’s support for e-mobility, citing Tanzania’s adoption of electric trains in the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project as an example.

“The government is committed to developing policies that will accelerate their adoption for sustainable development,” he said.

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders such as policymakers, COSTECH, the Ministry of Transport, the Tanzania Electric Mobility Association (TAEMA), and other significant players, aiming to revolutionize Tanzania's e-mobility ecosystem. It seeks to support the establishment of a comprehensive policy framework for the deployment and scaling up of e-mobility.