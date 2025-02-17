Tanzania launches ‘Make A Wish’ programme for children with cancer

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has made history by launching the "Make A Wish" programme, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to providing emotional and social support to children battling cancer. .

Unveiled on February 15 in commemoration of World Childhood Cancer Day, the programme aims to empower young patients by offering them a safe space to express their emotions, dreams and fears.

It was announced by the Acting Director for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) at the Health Ministry, Dr Omary Ubuguyu.

In his remarks, Dr Ubuguyu detailed how the initiative was important in addressing the cancer crisis in the country.

“Talk therapy is not commonly used in Africa, especially in Tanzania, so this programme is a welcome and positive development. Cancer is a serious issue here, with more than 40,000 new cases diagnosed annually,” said Dr Ubuguyu.

He said that about 10 percent of these cases are children, while adults are more often affected by cervical and breast cancers.

The programme's core mission is to empower young cancer patients by helping them realise that they can still lead fulfilling lives despite their diagnosis. "We aim to show children that they can engage in social activities, live without fear, and embrace hope," Dr Ubuguyu remarked.

The Make A Wish programme represents a major shift in the approach to cancer care in Tanzania. In addition to providing medical treatment, the initiative ensures children receive emotional support, helping them build the mental and emotional resilience needed to face their cancer journey with courage.

Tumaini La Maisha’s Strategic Communications and Event Manager, Ms Jane Chegeni, spoke about the collaboration with Make A Wish International to enhance the government's efforts in addressing non-communicable diseases. “Our goal this year is to support 250 children with cancer, offering them unforgettable moments. The programme will cater to children aged four to 17,” Ms Chegeni shared.

She also stressed the importance of early diagnosis, urging parents and guardians to seek medical attention as soon as they notice any signs of cancer. Late diagnoses remain a challenge in Tanzania, where misconceptions about cancer being a hopeless battle often delay treatment.

Tumaini La Maisha Board Member, Mr Phillip Saiboko, expressed enthusiasm over the program’s launch, calling it the beginning of a transformative journey for children with cancer.

“This is not just a milestone; it is a promise to every child that their dreams are valid and that hope can be as healing as medicine.”

With Make A Wish, Tanzania sets a new precedent for holistic cancer care, offering children not only treatment but also the strength and hope to face their battles and believe in the possibility of a brighter future.