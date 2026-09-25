Tanzania moves closer to cable transport services









Dar es Salaam. Plans to introduce cable transport in Tanzania have moved a step closer after the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) established a dedicated unit to oversee the emerging mode of transport.

The move follows a delay in launching cable transport, which Latra Director General Habibu Suluo attributed to organisational reforms within the regulator.

Mr Suluo said yesterday that the authority has completed a review of its organisational structure and responsibilities in collaboration with the Treasury Registrar’s Office, the Ministry of Transport and the President’s Office–Public Service Management and Good Governance.

The review has resulted in the establishment of the Cable Transport Regulation Unit, which will take responsibility for regulating the sector once the relevant regulations are approved.

“The unit will oversee cable transport regulations once they are completed and approved by the Minister for Transport,” he said.

Mr Suluo was speaking during a meeting with editors yesterday in which Latra outlined its achievements and plans.

The establishment of the unit comes as the government works to create a regulatory framework for cable transport, which is being considered as a way of improving access to tourist attractions and opening new investment opportunities.

Latra has already assessed demand, stakeholder readiness and potential investment areas, identifying eight regions with attractions that could support cable transport projects.

They are Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Morogoro, Iringa and Mbeya.

The Ministry of Transport, in consultation with stakeholders, has also prepared draft regulations for the new mode of transport. The proposed regulations were discussed at a stakeholders’ meeting held on December 23, 2024. But the regulations could not be used to register and regulate the emerging transport model due to the absence of key institutional reforms, he said.

Mr Suluo said the regulatory initiative was part of efforts to ensure Tanzania’s transport framework keeps pace with emerging forms of transport while promoting safe, reliable and sustainable services.

He linked the development to the government’s efforts to improve tourism services and identify new areas for investment.

“Through the Third Five-Year National Development Plan (2021/22 to 2025/26), the government has placed emphasis on improving tourism services in the country,” he said.

Latra regulates land transport services by road, rail and cable under the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Act, Cap 413.

Magufuli terminal issue

Speaking at the same event, Mr Suluo explained that the government is working to address challenges that have emerged since upcountry buses were directed to start and end their journeys at the Magufuli Bus Terminal in Mbezi Luis Dar es Salaam.

He said that the authority in collaboration with other state agencies was taking steps to address issues arising from the new arrangement. “The government is listening and is working to address the issues,” he said.

On August 11, 2026, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila, directed all upcountry buses to operate from the Magufuli terminal as part of broader efforts to reduce congestion in the city centre and improve traffic management.

The directive was aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam and ensuring that upcountry buses operate from designated terminals.

However, some bus operators continued to pick up and drop off passengers at locations they had traditionally used, including Shekilango, Manzese and Mabibo.

Such move was also replicated to other regions which have main bus terminals.

Responding to questions about the implementation of the directive and challenges facing passengers and operators, Dr Suluo said Latra has been engaging transporters to find solutions.

“We are talking to transporters. There are things we have done and there are others that are still being worked on,” he said.

The directive has significantly changed operations in areas that had for years served as informal hubs for upcountry buses.

Licencing agents warned

Latra has also barred its licensing agents from carrying out enforcement operations, insisting that the responsibility rests solely with the authority’s law enforcement officers.

The directive comes amid complaints that some agents have been intercepting three-wheelers and motorcycles at traffic intersections, with some incidents reportedly resulting in accidents involving drivers and passengers.

According to him, the agents were authorised only to provide licensing services, awareness and had no powers to enforce the law, including impounding vehicles or taking action against operators who breach licensing conditions.

“They are licensing agents only. Law enforcement is our responsibility. If anyone is carrying out enforcement activities, we will take action against them,” he said.

He said members of the public should be able to distinguish between Latra licensing agents and the authority’s law enforcement officers, as the two have different responsibilities.

Mr Suluo said that since the agency system was introduced in the 2023/24 financial year, Latra had registered 123 agents, including 23 institutions, of which 22 were local government authorities and one was Tanzania Posts Corporation.

He said private companies and cooperative societies had also been allowed to participate in providing licensing services through the system.