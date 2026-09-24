How Chinese vehicles changed local coach and truck business









Dar es Salaam. There was a time when travelling by road in Tanzania meant choosing a bus company almost as carefully as choosing a destination.

For passengers heading from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya, Mwanza, Arusha, Bukoba or neighbouring countries, names such as Scandinavia Express, Sumry, Hood, Royal Coach, Ngorika and Dar Express were familiar fixtures on the country's highways.

The buses were more than a means of transport. They were brands that passengers recognised, compared and trusted.

Scandinavia Express, for example, became associated with modern, premium long-distance travel.

The company upgraded its fleet with Scania buses after acquiring its first modern Scania coach for the Dar es Salaam-Iringa route.

It later expanded into regional markets, including Kenya, Uganda and Zambia, and at one point built a fleet of more than 100 buses, according to historical accounts.

For a generation of travellers, a Scania-powered bus fitted with a Marcopolo body represented the high end of road travel.

Air-conditioning, comfortable seats and, on some coaches, onboard toilets helped distinguish the buses from the basic passenger vehicles that dominated many routes at the time.

But many of the names that once dominated Tanzania's bus terminals have since disappeared, changed ownership or lost the prominence they once enjoyed.

Their decline, however, should not simply be read as a story of European buses being displaced by Chinese vehicles.

The companies had different business histories, and their exits or decline were influenced by factors beyond the type of bus they operated.

What changed alongside the fortunes of the old names was the economics of the transport business itself.

The changing economics

Chinese manufacturers began offering Tanzanian operators a different proposition.

Brands such as Yutong, Higer, King Long and Zhongtong increasingly offered complete buses, bringing together the body, the chassis, the engine and other major components.

That model reduced the need for operators to assemble a bus around separately sourced components and, crucially, lowered the amount of capital required to put a new coach on the road.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) national secretary Joseph Priscus says affordability has become one of the biggest considerations for operators.

“Currently, the main focus of bus owners is on Chinese vehicles because they are affordable, have attractive designs and safety features,” he said.

Mr Priscus said a luxury bus built around a Marcopolo body and Scania engine could cost as much as Sh1.2 billion, while a Chinese bus with its body, engine and other features could cost between Sh400 million and Sh500 million.

The difference changes the mathematics of fleet expansion.

“For bus businesses, owners do not look at durability alone. They look more at operating costs and affordability,” he said.

For an operator, the decision does not end when the vehicle is purchased.

Maintenance, spare parts, fuel consumption and downtime can determine whether a bus remains a profitable asset or becomes a costly liability.

Mr Priscus cited used engine prices of about Sh7 million to Sh8 million for some Chinese buses, compared with around Sh21 million for a Scania engine.

He also said some Chinese buses use about 20 litres of engine oil, compared with up to 40 litres for some European buses, while a minor service for a European bus could cost up to Sh700,000.

“A businessman considers many factors and calculates which option gives him better returns,” he said.

The same calculation is influencing the heavy-truck market.

Tanzania Lorry Owners Association (TAMSTOA) chairman Shaban Chuki said European brands such as Scania still have a loyal following because of their durability.

“There are still people who prefer Scania and other European truck brands because they last longer. You can have a Scania for 10 years and, if it has been properly maintained, you may find that it still looks almost new and continues to perform well,” he said.

European trucks also retain an advantage in resale value, Mr Chuki said.

“European trucks are strong and durable, and even their resale value is good. When you want to sell one, you can usually find a buyer relatively quickly,” he said.

But that durability comes with higher maintenance costs.

“The problem is the availability of spare parts and their cost. You can find a spare part for a Scania being sold for around Sh10 million, while for some Chinese truck brands, you can get a comparable part for Sh300,000, Sh500,000 or somewhere within that range,” he said.

For operators working on thin margins, the difference is significant.

Chinese trucks, Mr Chuki said, are increasingly attractive because they cost less to buy and maintain, while spare parts are now available in many parts of the country.

“Chinese trucks are more affordable, and spare parts are easier to find. You can get them in many parts of the country, not only in Dar es Salaam. That convenience is one of the reasons we are seeing so many operators buying Chinese trucks these days,” he said.

But the cheaper proposition does not mean operators have abandoned the qualities associated with European vehicles.

Mr Chuki said truck owners have been urging Chinese manufacturers to improve durability.

“Our only challenge, and something we have repeatedly told the Chinese manufacturers, is that they should continue making trucks that are stronger and more durable. We want vehicles that are affordable to buy and maintain, but that can also withstand our roads, heavy loads and the demands of long-distance transport,” he said.

From European engineering to Chinese scale

The shift in Tanzania's bus market can be seen in the growing footprint of Chinese manufacturers.

Yutong Tanzania Sales Manager Godwin Lang said about 2,600 Yutong buses are currently operating in Tanzania, with roughly 500 additional units delivered annually.

The company estimates that it held about 63 percent of Tanzania’s intercity and long-distance coach market in 2025.

Mr Lang attributed the company’s growth to factors including acquisition costs, fuel efficiency, maintenance and local after-sales support.

He said Yutong coaches generally have a lower purchase cost than comparable new European coaches when similar specifications are considered.

However, the competition is moving beyond the initial price of the bus.

Yutong says its coaches are designed for African operating conditions, including rough roads, high temperatures and dusty environments.

Its flagship D14 long-distance coach also uses what the company calls a Blue-Core intelligent fuel-saving system designed to reduce fuel consumption.

“The company has invested in local after-sales support, with its Dar es Salaam service centre stocking more than 2,000 core spare-parts items,” he said.

Yutong says its 650-square-metre spare-parts warehouse in Dar es Salaam holds inventory valued at about $5 million, while the company operates three after-sales service stations in the country.

It established a wholly owned Tanzanian subsidiary in 2023, with service and spare-parts facilities in Dar es Salaam and an additional warehouse in Mwanza.

The company also provides technical training for drivers, technicians and maintenance staff.

In 2015, Scania Tanzania reported a 45 percent share of the local bus market while acknowledging increasing competition from Asian manufacturers, particularly China and India.

Yutong is now considering another step in its Tanzanian expansion: local assembly. Mr Lang said the company is conducting preliminary feasibility studies for a potential knock-down bus assembly project, but no final investment decision, location or start date has been approved.

The assessment will consider industrial policy, taxation, market demand, supply chains, infrastructure and commercial viability.