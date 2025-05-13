Tanzania poised to sell its investment story at Africa CEO Forum

Abidjan. Tanzania has reaffirmed its status as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies and an emerging hub for international investment during the ongoing Africa CEO Forum, a premier gathering of business leaders and investors on the continent.

The high-level forum, which opened on Monday, May 12, 2025, has drawn over 2,000 participants from across the globe, offering a key platform for Tanzania to highlight its economic transformation agenda, development milestones, and commitment to public-private collaboration.

The Tanzanian delegation is led by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and includes senior government officials such as Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu, who underscored the country’s readiness to welcome both domestic and foreign investment.

“This meeting, attended by more than 2,000 investors, is a valuable opportunity to attract interest, gain insights, and enable the world to appreciate Tanzania’s potential,” Mr Mchechu said, adding that Tanzania’s position at the forum reflects its diplomatic strength and the bold economic reforms implemented by its leadership.

“All countries are competing for economic space. Tanzania holds a major advantage thanks to the strong foundation of diplomacy and reforms laid by our leaders,” he noted.

The forum is being seen by Tanzanian officials not only as a learning opportunity but also as a strategic stage to market the country’s investment prospects in key sectors including logistics, mining, agriculture and finance.

“We believe that through this forum, the world is coming to see Tanzania not only as a politically stable country, but as a land of opportunity, talent, and a pro-business environment,” Mr Mchechu added.

Public-private partnerships were a central theme at this year’s gathering, and Tanzania used the platform to showcase progress in this area.

Prime Minister Majaliwa highlighted the country’s successful collaboration with key institutions such as the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) in unlocking new investment opportunities.

“Tanzania continues to open its doors to private sector investment—both domestic and international,” Mr Majaliwa said. “This cooperation is strengthening our economy and increasing government revenues, which in turn fund social services for our people.”

Tanzania’s strong presence at the Africa CEO Forum reflects its broader ambition to build a competitive and inclusive economy, both regionally and globally—driven by innovation, investment and cross-sectoral partnerships.

This year’s forum is being held under the theme Can a New Deal Between State and Private Sector Deliver the Continent a Winning Hand? and aims to advance governance reforms, policy innovation, and practical solutions for unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

Jointly organised by the Jeune Afrique Media Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, the forum has brought together key African decision-makers, including President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Guinea’s Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah.

Prime Minister Majaliwa participated in sessions focused on infrastructure development, trade integration, and investment promotion.

Other key areas of discussion included the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), energy security, digital transformation, and mobilising private capital for development.