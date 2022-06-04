Tanzania Police on the spot over torture, prolonged detentions

By George Helahela More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance yesterday accused police officers of illegal conduct including torture of suspects in their daily operations.

The Commission levelled allegations like corruption, threats and beating of suspects and long-time detention while they also punish the responsible police officers with penalty that do not match the offenses they commit.

The findings released yesterday by the Commission are the result of a two-year task of conducting 10 inquiries concerning the police in Tanzania from 2020 to 2022.

The inquiry was conducted in 13 regions of Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga, Dodoma, Mwanza, Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara, Mjini Magharibi, North Unguja, South Unguja, North Pemba and South Pemba.

Briefing journalists, Commission’s chairman Judge Mathew Mwaimu revealed the existence of inhumane actions at police stations.

“The Commission has identified the threats and torture of the suspects during arrests or investigations for the purpose of obtaining criminal information,” he noted.

“The situation is causing the suspects to suffer bodily harm and sometimes even death...that is against the law and order,” he added.

Judge Mwaimu (rtd) described the punishment imposed to the police officers who are committing such offense as inequivalent compared to what they have done.

“Convicted police officers are given disciplinary actions that do not match with the offenses they committed, which is a violation of the country’s laws,” he said.

He also suggested that all the offenses committed by the police officers should be investigated by other independent institutions which could be established under the law.

Judge Mwaimu said some police officers are alleged to give incorrect information towards the actions which had been claimed by the citizens.

“According to the procedure, these proposals should be implemented within 90 days, otherwise the commission should go to court,” he concluded.

Police could not immediately respond to the accusations despite efforts to get their comments.

However, the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, yesterday said that all complaints from the citizen towards anyone will be taken in the same weight.

“No complaint will be ignored either by a citizen or a security person. Every incident will be investigated and action will be taken based on the facts,” he said.

Mr Masauni said; “I have set up a commission involving experts from various institutions to deal with complaints which I have received from the public and through the media and they have given me a report thus am working on it.”

He explained about the strategy of finding the permanent solution towards the criminal offenses which are currently raised in the country.

“As for the recent incidents, I will seek advice from the commission on how to find a permanent solution to those occasions,” he said.