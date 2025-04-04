Tanzania police strengthen community policing ahead of General Election

Geita. The Police Force has called on officers at the ward level across the country to employ the law, wisdom, and community policing strategies to proactively identify and prevent criminal activities ahead of the upcoming General Election.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of community safety, Faustine Shilogile, made the statement in Geita on Thursday, 3 April 2025.

He stressed the importance of officers applying wisdom and adhering to the law throughout the election period.

“Elections unfold in three phases: before, during, and after. In each phase, security is essential. Remember, you cannot work alone; collaboration with ward leaders and citizens is key to maintaining peace,” said Mr Shilogile.

Reflecting on the community policing program introduced in 2006, Mr Shilogile noted its significant role in reducing crime rates in Tanzania.

“Previously, we faced up to 30 murders and five to seven armed robberies daily. However, by involving the community through policing groups, we have greatly reduced crime and violence,” he said.

Mr Shilogile will spend two weeks in Geita Region, offering community policing education to religious leaders, politicians, and the public.

He is scheduled to launch a special community policing initiative in partnership with Geita Gold Mine (GGML) on Friday, April 4, 2025.

This program aims to strengthen understanding and accountability in community policing efforts, ensuring continued collaboration between the police and the community to enhance security.

Ward police officers from various wards of Geita District, Geita Region, listen attentively to Community Police Commissioner Faustine Shilogile on the significance of employing the law, wisdom, and community policing strategies to prevent criminal activities ahead of the upcoming General Election. PHOTO | REHEMA MATOWO

Geita Regional Police Commander, Safia Jongo, highlighted the improved relationship between the police and the public, saying it has significantly reduced crime, particularly murders and violent incidents.

“We have forged strong partnerships with the public, ward leaders, religious leaders, and politicians. This cooperation has been instrumental in controlling crime,” said the regional police chief.

She also pointed out a notable reduction in gender-based violence, with female murders decreasing by 81 percent, from 37 deaths in 2023 to just seven in 2024.

Incidents of gender-based violence dropped by 44 percent from 95 in 2023 to 53 in 2024.

Geita Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Mohamed Gombat, said the community policing program is designed to educate citizens on preventing crime before it occurs.