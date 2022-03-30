Tanzania ranked second in anti-corruption fight in East Africa

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has performed well in the fight against corruption according to a new report that ranked the country second after Rwanda in the region.

According to Transparency International’s report of January 2022, in 2021 Tanzania scored 39 out of 100 and was as a result ranked 87 out of 180 countries that were investigated.

This was said by Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) director general Salum Hamdun during the handing over of the corruption report for 2020/2021 to President Samia Suhulu Hassan at State House Dodoma.

“That is a big achievement for the country in the fight against corruption. We have gone up by seven places within one year compared to previous statistics,” he said

He also noted that research conducted by World Justice Project which uses the rule of law index in 2020 shows that the country has done well in fight especially in control of abuse of power in court and parliament and was therefore ranked 93rd out of 128 countries.

Tanzania was therefore ranked top in EAC and 13th in Sub Saharan countries.

Advertisement

“Based on this result the country that scored zero means the corruption incidence is low and law enforcement is strict, and a country that gets a score from one upwards is weak in those areas, Tanzania score 0.47" he said.