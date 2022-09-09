Tanzania relaxes Covid-19 restriction at entry points

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions at entry points like airports, including lifting the use of thermometers and rapid tests to detect the virus.

The decision comes following the decrease in infections and deaths caused by the virus.

This relief will, however, not apply to those travellers entering Tanzania without certificates proving that they had no Covid-19 infections nor having jab certificates.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu made the statement yesterday when giving a feedback on the assessment they made, being a few days since President Samia Suluhu Hassan had directed the ministry to issue a guideline about the use of masks.

“We are lifting the use of thermometers to test travellers for Covid-19 and the second thing is that we are suspending rapid tests for travellers in possession of the needed certificates.

“We will use vaccination certificates and those who don’t have such certificates or proof that they had undergone tests, we will continue to examine them with rapid tests,” said the minister.

Advertisement

“Before, rapid tests on children under the age of five was not applicable. They were allowed to enter the country without undergoing any tests or having certificates to show that they had been tested. Now, this has been raised up to children aged 12,” added the minister.

“Due to that, the government is lifting the necessary wearing of masks unless when necessary. Only those suffering from flu or respiratory diseases must continue wearing masks so that they would protect those who are unaffected. Wear a mask including in gatherings of people and in all places where it is a must,” she said.

She said the government would issue a new guideline, but currently, she explained, 60 percent of the targeted group, meaning that Tanzanians over 18 years of age have been vaccinated against the covid-19 virus.

Ms Mwalimu said until yesterday, only seven patients were still hospitalized for contracting Covid-19 and that none of them had been vaccinated.

She said that despite the decrease in infections in the country, measures will continue to be taken until December 2022 when the goal that the country has been given by the World Health Organization (WHO) has been attained for 70 percent of Tanzanians to be vaccinated.

Following the negligence of protecting against the Covid-19 pandemic, on September 3, this year, while at Kizimkazi on Unguja Island, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the Health ministry to assess the status of the disease infections in the country and whether citizens should continue wearing masks or otherwise.