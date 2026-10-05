Tanzania renews North Mara mining licences for 15 years

Dar es Salaam. The Government has renewed the Special Mining Licences for the North Mara Gold Mine for another 15 years, allowing the operation to continue under its existing ownership and partnership structure.

Barrick Mining Corporation announced the renewal on Monday, October 5, 2026, describing it as a milestone for the mine and its partnership with the Government.

Barrick has operated North Mara since 2019, when it and the Government established Twiga Minerals to jointly operate North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines.

The Government holds a 16 per cent interest in each mine, while the two partners share the economic benefits equally.

Barrick’s chief executive officer for its Rest of World business, Seb Bock, said in a statement on Monday, October 5, 2026 that the renewal reflected the company’s commitment to its partnership with Tanzania and surrounding communities.

“This is an important milestone for North Mara and for our partnership with Tanzania,” he said.

Since 2019, Barrick said North Mara had increased local employment and economic opportunities for surrounding communities. Tanzanian nationals account for 96 per cent of its workforce of about 3,000 people, with 47 per cent drawn from communities surrounding the mine.

The company said it had contributed about $5.3 billion to the Tanzanian economy since 2019, including $1.2 billion in 2025 through taxes, royalties, salaries, dividends and local procurement.

More than 90 per cent of its procurement is sourced from companies registered in Tanzania, the majority of which are indigenous firms, according to the company.

In 2025, Barrick received several Government awards, including recognition as the top dividend payer and highest contributor to Government revenue.

Tarime District Commissioner Major Edward Gowele said relations between the mine and surrounding communities had improved since Barrick took over operations.

“Residents now really view the mine as a community partner,” he said.